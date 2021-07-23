Yann Biaud

Party Planner - App

Party Planner - App adobe xd drink friends birthday dance shedule night planner party design vector illustration typography app icon ux branding logo graphic design ui
An application allowing the organization of a party, gathering important informations, managing the sending of invitations, the inventory of what people bring back, a chat or a fund for a birthday.
If you are interested in this project and want to see how I did it, you can see all of this project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120896245/Party-Planner-UIUX

    • Like