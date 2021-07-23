Larisa Rebeziuk

POS-terminal cashier

Larisa Rebeziuk
Larisa Rebeziuk
  • Save
POS-terminal cashier sales rad green web design ui workspace cashier pos-terminal
Download color palette

I want to present the POS-terminal of the cashier. I had a task to develop a working space of the cashier. This is what the sales window looks like in my project. Since this is the most important window and the one the cashier works with the most time, I tried to make it as comfortable as possible.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Larisa Rebeziuk
Larisa Rebeziuk

More by Larisa Rebeziuk

View profile
    • Like