Mahalakshmi Murugan

Edutive ( E-Learning Dashboard)

Mahalakshmi Murugan
Mahalakshmi Murugan
  • Save
Edutive ( E-Learning Dashboard) minimalist learning education illustration uxui userinterface mockups dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers 🔥

EDUTIVE- Online Education Dashboard.

I tried to make this interface minimal and clean.
Suppose you like this shot hit "L" on the keyboard. Leave a comment to inspire me and follow me to get more shots like this.

Designed by Mahalakshmi Murugan❤

Mahalakshmi Murugan
Mahalakshmi Murugan

More by Mahalakshmi Murugan

View profile
    • Like