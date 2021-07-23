Brandbook for TV channel

Trending designs to inspire you
Brand book for a TV news channel about congresses, exhibitions and other similar events.
The channel's corporate identity was based on the idea of using enlarged parts of the logo on a black and white background, so that the graphics echo well in style and convey the feeling of a serious and large-scale project.