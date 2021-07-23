Intuitive and Versatile Safety Solution

Founded in 1947, Leobit’s customer became an undeniable nationwide leader in providing fire protection and safety services 🛡️. A partnership with Leobit resulted in building intuitive and versatile fire inspection software to better handle customer operations and achieve business excellence.

The software developed by Leobit experts helped the customer to:

- simplify and automate fire inspection 🔥process thanks to service and admin portals developed both for customer clients and internal users, respectively

- conveniently store all the data about conducted and future inspections with instant access through PC or smartphone 📱

- instantly locate the corresponding asset during the fire inspection with barcode scanning feature