Team Spotlight - Dan

✨Highlighting some of our team members through illustrations.

Dan - Meet our founder and CEO, @danpantelo. He’s come a long way from selling government subsidized phones on the streets of NYC.

It all started when Dan rented a WeWork desk in Soho just after graduating college. It was out of that tiny WeWork desk that Marpipe was born.

When he’s not loudly chatting on the phone in Marpipe HQ, you can find Dan at an art show or an LES restaurant talking shop with other founders. In his spare time, he enjoys organizing events with other entrepreneurs, reading philosophy, and listening to podcasts.