MySights MES - Andon Mobile app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone,
Here is the MySights MES mockup design. This app is using in manufacturing field to help workers maintenance their tasks. Where users can start with creating ticket maintenance, stop/finish maintenance, report an issue and also add spareparts.
Tools used:
- Adobe XD
- Figma
My contribution:
- Design for UI side
- Design for UX side
- Prototyping the design