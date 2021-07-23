MySights MES - Andon Mobile app

Annisa Lestari

Hi everyone,

Here is the MySights MES mockup design. This app is using in manufacturing field to help workers maintenance their tasks. Where users can start with creating ticket maintenance, stop/finish maintenance, report an issue and also add spareparts.

Tools used:
- Adobe XD
- Figma

My contribution:
- Design for UI side
- Design for UX side
- Prototyping the design

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
