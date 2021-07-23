009 - (Mi band 5) Music Player

Trending designs to inspire you
Made for the dailyUI challenge #009, this is a redesign of the music player app, on the mighty Mi band (this is the 5th generation).
I choose to focus on gesture based functions and my own means of music consumption : I use the like/dislike button a lot to organise my library, and would love to have quick access to lyrics (and lyrics analysis).
The only physical button of the Mi band 5 is now turned into a like button, and vibrations can be used to reproduce bass.
Standard single/double/triple tap and swipe patterns are integrated.
Tap with two fingers to get lyrics, swipe up and down to adjust volume.
Also, there is a gesture based music selector ( a customizable BPM filter ).
Can't wait for next Mi bands !
Song : Start a Riot by Duckwrth (Into the spiderverse OST)