009 - (Mi band 5) Music Player

Made for the dailyUI challenge #009, this is a redesign of the music player app, on the mighty Mi band (this is the 5th generation).

I choose to focus on gesture based functions and my own means of music consumption : I use the like/dislike button a lot to organise my library, and would love to have quick access to lyrics (and lyrics analysis).

The only physical button of the Mi band 5 is now turned into a like button, and vibrations can be used to reproduce bass.

Standard single/double/triple tap and swipe patterns are integrated.

Tap with two fingers to get lyrics, swipe up and down to adjust volume.

Also, there is a gesture based music selector ( a customizable BPM filter ).

Can't wait for next Mi bands !

Song : Start a Riot by Duckwrth (Into the spiderverse OST)