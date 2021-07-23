PDS App UI Redesign - Welcome Page and Login Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PDS UI Redesign
Hello there,..
I just started the UI making using familiar UI maker tool, Figma.
This is my first UI mobile app redesign.
Hope you all can share your thoughts here.
Cheers.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instagram
http://instagtam.com/panjiprasetyoputro
LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/in/panji-prasetyo-putro-8b7218124
Email
panjiprasetyoputro@gmail.com