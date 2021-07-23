Rachelle Saade

Kids banking/saving app UI concept

Rachelle Saade
Rachelle Saade
  • Save
Kids banking/saving app UI concept trendy ui modern 3d mobile 3d ui 3d icons 3d shapes 3d design 3d mobile app app mobile bank saving account saving save mobile banking mobile bank app design ui design ui
Download color palette

👋 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁
UI concept for a kids banking app, that helps kids with saving up money through "stars" by completing tasks to be able to buy their favorite items and achieve their goals

💌 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵
Say hi at rachellesaade_@hotmail.com

🔗 𝟯𝗗 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺
Free 3D Icons: https://free3dicon.com/
SALY - 3D Illustration Pack: https://www.figma.com/community/file/890095002328610853

Rachelle Saade
Rachelle Saade

More by Rachelle Saade

View profile
    • Like