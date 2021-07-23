Kids banking/saving app UI concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁
UI concept for a kids banking app, that helps kids with saving up money through "stars" by completing tasks to be able to buy their favorite items and achieve their goals
💌 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵
Say hi at rachellesaade_@hotmail.com ッ
🔗 𝟯𝗗 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺
Free 3D Icons: https://free3dicon.com/
SALY - 3D Illustration Pack: https://www.figma.com/community/file/890095002328610853