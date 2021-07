Kids banking/saving app UI concept

๐Ÿ‘‹ ๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜

UI concept for a kids banking app, that helps kids with saving up money through "stars" by completing tasks to be able to buy their favorite items and achieve their goals

๐Ÿ’Œ ๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—œ๐—ป ๐—ง๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ต

Say hi at rachellesaade_@hotmail.com ใƒƒ

๐Ÿ”— ๐Ÿฏ๐—— ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—™๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—บ

Free 3D Icons: https://free3dicon.com/

SALY - 3D Illustration Pack: https://www.figma.com/community/file/890095002328610853