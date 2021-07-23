Hello everyone! This is a shot of business cards design for Personal Trainer Alexandra Monteiro. The initials "A" and "M" form a mountain rising up or two arrows pointing up, indicating the will for one to better themselves, self improvement, personal development, reaching higher goals, reaching for the top. The outer circle and the two diagonals symbolise the importance of alignment and balance. For more on this project please follow the link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/52589467/Business-Cards-Alexandra-Monteiro-Personal-Trainer

