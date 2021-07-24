Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc

Melodic

Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc
Alaa chouachnia for LTCdesign, Inc
Hire Us
  • Save
Melodic top designer music app ecommerce logo logo design music network m logo connect logo designer logo design agency luxury brand startup logo startup tech logo minimal brand logo branding agency branding app logo abstract logo
Melodic top designer music app ecommerce logo logo design music network m logo connect logo designer logo design agency luxury brand startup logo startup tech logo minimal brand logo branding agency branding app logo abstract logo
Melodic top designer music app ecommerce logo logo design music network m logo connect logo designer logo design agency luxury brand startup logo startup tech logo minimal brand logo branding agency branding app logo abstract logo
Download color palette
  1. Melodic4.png
  2. Melodic2.png
  3. Melodic3.png

Hello guy's
Melodic is an mp3 downloader Android application that allows listen and download mp3 in your android mobile!

Let me know What you think!

_____________________

Download Free ebook 📘: 5 Common Mistakes Business Owners Do While Hiring A Logo Designer

More about us on www.LTCdesign.co
Follow us on | Instagram

LTCdesign, Inc
LTCdesign, Inc
We Create Logos & Brand Identities
Hire Us

More by LTCdesign, Inc

View profile
    • Like