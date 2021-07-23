Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ogma Conceptions

React - organization that works on innovation and climate issues

Ogma Conceptions
Ogma Conceptions
Hire Me
  • Save
React - organization that works on innovation and climate issues landing app clean minimal design ux ui desktop environment technology innovations educations climate control react landing page web design web website design
Download color palette

We would like to share our new website lading page design concept for an germanian organization that works on innovation and climate issues. Client posted the brief to design webpage regarding a non-profit initiative by developing recommendations and solutions for Challenges in the areas of Climate, Education and Innovation topics.

Please share your valuable comments and if you like then just hit 'L' button and show some love as it will inspired me to work more harder.

You can find us here:
Website
👑 Exclusive content on Instagram
Pinterest
Facebook

#website design #website #landingpage #landing #landing page #React #climate control #education #innovation #technology #talent # environment #desktop #ui design #minimal #web design #ui #ux #design #clean #app

Ogma Conceptions
Ogma Conceptions
Conceptualize your ideas with our design skills. 🙋‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Ogma Conceptions

View profile
    • Like