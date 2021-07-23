👇 Dmitry Khludieiev

Big case study • UpStaff

👇 Dmitry Khludieiev
👇 Dmitry Khludieiev
  • Save
Big case study • UpStaff platform it experts staff tetric adobexd employee team share hire branding dashboard uidesign design webdesign web ux ui interface
Download color palette

Hi there!

Upstaff is a developer hiring platform where you can find talents or get a job for yourself. You can build a team according to your needs, doing it by yourself or with the help of the manager. 🔎

Full on Behance

----------------------------------------

Thanks for watching! 👇
Remember to follow my profile for more!

Let's talk about your project — Ed Instagram

👇 Dmitry Khludieiev
👇 Dmitry Khludieiev

More by 👇 Dmitry Khludieiev

View profile
    • Like