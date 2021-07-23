3D modelling & animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Based on a 2D animation I did a while ago I gave it a 3rd dimension.
The character itself is based on a sketch of Stephan Mann.
Meanwhile I increased my knowledge about 3D modelling and animation.
For further insights and a better quality check:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123993815/Wurstparty