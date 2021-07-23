Erwan_avem

AR player experience - Mannschaft

Erwan_avem
Erwan_avem
  • Save
AR player experience - Mannschaft soccer football xr vr augmentedreality ar branding brand identity ux ui design
Download color palette

An AR experience to interact with some football player of the national german team. You can choose between several scene to see them interact and move.

Your's feedbacks always welcome here :)

Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Erwan_avem
Erwan_avem

More by Erwan_avem

View profile
    • Like