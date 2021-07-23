Video Editing Post Design for Instagram

This design again created for ADMEC but the theme was video editing this time. I searched for a layout and decided to use shapes as you can see in the image. I used warm colors for highlighting the text. Many adjustment layers are added in it. The design based on video editing training. Content idea was taken from: https://www.admecindia.co.in/courses/video-editing-courses-delhi/

I used Adobe Photoshop for this post design.