Video Editing Post Design for Instagram

This design again created for ADMEC but the theme was video editing this time. I searched for a layout and decided to use shapes as you can see in the image. I used warm colors for highlighting the text. Many adjustment layers are added in it. The design based on video editing training. Content idea was taken from: https://www.admecindia.co.in/courses/video-editing-courses-delhi/
I used Adobe Photoshop for this post design.