Vishu

Video Editing Post Design for Instagram

Vishu
Vishu
  • Save
Video Editing Post Design for Instagram video editing training institute video editing classes video editing institute video editing training video editing courses video editing
Download color palette

This design again created for ADMEC but the theme was video editing this time. I searched for a layout and decided to use shapes as you can see in the image. I used warm colors for highlighting the text. Many adjustment layers are added in it. The design based on video editing training. Content idea was taken from: https://www.admecindia.co.in/courses/video-editing-courses-delhi/

I used Adobe Photoshop for this post design.

Vishu
Vishu

More by Vishu

View profile
    • Like