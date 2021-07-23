Design Buffs

Artificial Intelligence Platform - Logo/Monogram

Artificial Intelligence Platform - Logo/Monogram
A design exploration for an artificial intelligence and machine learning platform with a layered F monogram.

👋 Design Buffs helps get amazing designs in the hands of marketing & creative teams without breaking the bank. Email us at hello@designbuffs.com

