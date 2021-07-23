Some pages of IMPELLO magazine - a school project

Impello is a magazine about extreme sports and outdoors, published in print monthly. Curating its content based on specific colors, it investigates them across culture, and immerses its readers in the feelings and moods evoked by each color. Each element of this magazine has been carefully selected and I hope the effort of each person involved can be felt by you as you hold it.

I hope the contents in each issue give you reason to pause and think, that they instil in you the desire to be more open to the world you live in and create a positive impact when you act. Getting outside, doing what boost your energy and enjoying the great outdoors simply make people happy.

This is the blue issue 💙

Blue is the color of the sky and sea. It is often associated with depth and stability. It symbolizes trust, loyalty, strength, wisdom, confidence, intelligence, faith and heaven.

Blue is considered beneficial to the mind and body. It slows human metabolism and produces a calming effect. Blue is strongly associated with tranquility and calmness.