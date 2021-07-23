wiraSto_

Neumorphic

Neumorphic graphic design logo phone app illustration icon design ux ui
Hi guys) Want to try a new style - neumorphism. Made this shot in winter, so maybe I'm a little late and this kind of UI is not new anymore))) But anyway... hope you will like it ;)

It was a cool experience, so much fun to make this box look like real. Do you like this style?

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
