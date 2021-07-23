Neumorphic

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys) Want to try a new style - neumorphism. Made this shot in winter, so maybe I'm a little late and this kind of UI is not new anymore))) But anyway... hope you will like it ;)
It was a cool experience, so much fun to make this box look like real. Do you like this style?
