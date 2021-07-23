Yurii Funkendorf
Shopify store redesign. Build your home gym with VitalGym

Shopify store redesign. Build your home gym with VitalGym
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

🤩 What does the user want when choosing equipment for a home gym? Of course, get the most complete information about the product, as well as be confident in the quality of the purchased projectile. The buying process should be fast, efficient, and convenient, and not create any obstacles or inconveniences.

🦾 In the process of this redesign, our team focused on creating the most effective user experience, providing only proven and familiar patterns inherent in online stores known to our target audience.

VitalGym is live here: https://vitalgym.co

VitalGym. eCommerce website for home gym equipment
