Finding Best Marble Statues of Devo ke Dev - Mahadev!

Mahadev or Shiva is the greatest of all the gods in the Hindu mythology. People across the world worship him and ask him to fulfil their prayers. Several statues of Gaurishankar are placed across different temples throughout the world. Among all these statues, some of the most beautiful ones are the white marble statues of Gaurishankar. These statues have gained fame across the world and people from different parts of the world visit the shrines where marble statues of Gaurishankar are placed to offer their love and ask for their desires. The face and features of Lord Shiva and Maa Parwati look completely mesmerising when carved out of marble.

Often the best marble statue manufacturers make marble statues of Hindu Gods using the best quality of marble stones. Yet, there may be a few fraudsters who can sell you these marble statues of Hindu Gods made out of very low quality marble which may shatter into pieces even while transporting from one place to another. These low quality marble statues may look very attractive and might be very light on your pockets, however, they may not even reach unbroken to your home from the manufacturers’ factories. Finding fine quality marble statues of Hindu Gods becomes quite challenging if you are not an expert in understanding how to identify fine marble from brittle one. Here are a few points that may help you find some of the best quality marble statues of Hindu Gods.

Pure marble is usually available in white colour. However, the presence of some impurities make different patterns and swirls on the white surface throughout the slab. A fine moorti manufacturer will always try to use the purest white marble to make fine marble statues of Hindu Gods. While the ones that will have these hidden impurities might adjust the statues in such a way that these impurities will look like a part of these statues.

Other than this, a pure marble statue will have a glossiness that can be self explanatory. Even if you rub the statue hard, the shine won't fade. This glossiness will be everlasting which can be regained with very less efforts, that too after remaining intact for more than a decade.

