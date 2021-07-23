Motorcycle Rental App Design

Hello 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐬👋

Have a look at the latest 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 of our 🏍 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩.

The design involves charming 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬 for easy access, 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 🗺 maps to view routes and 🗾𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, and a calendar to enter the 📅 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.

We have kept the 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 very clear and easy by eliminating unnecessary features.

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 💬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬.

Don't forget to press 𝐋𝐈𝐊𝐄 ❤️ "𝐋"

🌐 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 | 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠! 🙏🏻

-------------------