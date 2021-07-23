Popup Design

Some points to keep in mind while designing popups :

• Keep your pop up design similar to your page, use the same typography & colors. This will make your pop up come across as less intrusive while browsing.

• Fewer number of fields the better.Customers will be reluctant to part with too much personal information so ask only what is necessary.

• Pay attention to your CTA copy. Use phrases like “ Get my diet plan” or “I want a discount” or “ Take a demo class now ! “ to make it action oriented and more personal to the user.