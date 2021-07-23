Coinbase Mobile App | Concept 2021

Coinbase App Redesign

How do you do, guys? Wanna share with you our new shot — It's a redesign of a coinbase app.

On the first screen, the user is greeted with a splash screen.

There is a login screen on the second screen where they can sign up or use email as a login credential.

On the third screen, the phone number is used as a primary credential after signing up they can use email as signing up with a mobile number is quicker and for verification of new users.

On the Fourth screen, Dashboard users can see their graph where there is a representation of their crypto value The user can also see other crypto watchlist, Top mover, and news.

On the Fifth screen, When the user presses the transfer button on the centre, the user is greeted with the buy, sell, deposit, send, receive and convert actions.

On the final screen, Users can see their profile and another setting, including accounts and app settings.

This palette of shades can promote the most effective user experience with the app 💜

With the help of interactive design elements, the user has endless possibilities for their crypto experience

