Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Minimal

Verus Praedium

Minimal
Minimal
Hire Us
  • Save
Verus Praedium digital travel color web webdesign uiux studio agency design
Download color palette

Hello!
This Friday we finally decided to show you a piece of the Verus Praedium project. We mentioned earlier that this is a service for finding apartments and hotels for travelers, so you can see what its main page looks like.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Minimal
Minimal
We craft simple yet powerful web and mobile solutions
Hire Us

More by Minimal

View profile
    • Like