Lokmanur Rahman

Multifamily residence

Lokmanur Rahman
Lokmanur Rahman
  • Save
Multifamily residence exterior design architectural rendering building design architecture residence design 3d rendering 3d
Download color palette

It was a very interesting project for me. There each floor obtained different types of apartment are & function. I did all the floor plan, elevation, section & 3D rendering with a walkthrough.
I completed the work with joy.

Lokmanur Rahman
Lokmanur Rahman
Like