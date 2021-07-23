Purrweb UI

Voice Twitter App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Voice Twitter App motion graphics animation messenger app voice messenger messenger mvp startup social app network social feed twitter voice mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Voice Twitter App motion graphics animation messenger app voice messenger messenger mvp startup social app network social feed twitter voice mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Voice Twitter App motion graphics animation messenger app voice messenger messenger mvp startup social app network social feed twitter voice mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot olya.mp4
  2. shot.png
  3. Tools.png
  4. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

I guess everybody knows about Twitter: a microblogging platform. We decided to apply the same concept to voice messaging. So, check our new shot — voice Twitter 🕊

When users open the app, they see the feed with all recent messages 🗣 Users may also filter it: see most popular ones or only what their friends said. If you click on one of the messages, you see a detailed view with comments. On the middle screen we designed the recording view: that’s what users see when they record their new voice message 🎤

🟣 We used accent purple because it helps users concentrate on their thoughts and express it fully.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Olga Kopceva

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like