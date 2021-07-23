Voice Twitter App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
I guess everybody knows about Twitter: a microblogging platform. We decided to apply the same concept to voice messaging. So, check our new shot — voice Twitter 🕊
When users open the app, they see the feed with all recent messages 🗣 Users may also filter it: see most popular ones or only what their friends said. If you click on one of the messages, you see a detailed view with comments. On the middle screen we designed the recording view: that’s what users see when they record their new voice message 🎤
🟣 We used accent purple because it helps users concentrate on their thoughts and express it fully.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Olga Kopceva