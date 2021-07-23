Voice Twitter App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

I guess everybody knows about Twitter: a microblogging platform. We decided to apply the same concept to voice messaging. So, check our new shot — voice Twitter 🕊

When users open the app, they see the feed with all recent messages 🗣 Users may also filter it: see most popular ones or only what their friends said. If you click on one of the messages, you see a detailed view with comments. On the middle screen we designed the recording view: that’s what users see when they record their new voice message 🎤

🟣 We used accent purple because it helps users concentrate on their thoughts and express it fully.

Created by Olga Kopceva