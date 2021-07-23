Rafi Rohmat
Odama

Payfast - Finance App Design

Rafi Rohmat
Odama
Rafi Rohmat for Odama
mobile app design payments mobile banking banking app digital banking transactions financial app ui ux app banking fintech app finance app design mobile app mobile ios app design user interface ux ui
Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟
Here is my exploration about Finance app 📱
So, do you think this is cool?

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒UI8 : Odama

Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
