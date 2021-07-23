Andreansyah Setiawan

#Exploration - Betta Fish eCommerce

#Exploration - Betta Fish eCommerce pet animal app ui ux ui simple clean design gallery category app mobile card product card detail product betta fish ecommerce shop
Hello Dribbblers,
Today I just got so stuck with the work and decided to get playful after finding a cool shot from One Week Wonders team.

Tweak it a little bit so that it would suit my needs, and voila...

What do you think?

💌 I am open to new projects! andre.productivity@gmail.com
Instagram | Linkedin

Elgrave app preview 4x
Rebound of
Elgrave Ecommerce App Design
By Kemonn 🔥
