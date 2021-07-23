TahuBoard-Product Asset Dashboard

Very rarely do I create dashboard designs, today I create an exploration dashboard for uploaded product assets. Those of you who have microstock will be greatly helped if there is a dashboard that makes it easy for you to receive your asset reports. Asset illustration by flaticon, and icon by iconhub

