Justin Cecil

Queen Mara Moon Praying

Justin Cecil
Justin Cecil
  • Save
Queen Mara Moon Praying design illustration
Download color palette

This is an illustration I did for my novel "The Princess of Infinite Tomorrows: Child of Prophecy" (https://www.amazon.com/Princess-Infinite-Tomorrows-Child-Prophecy-ebook/dp/B08ZYVK54T/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=princess+of+infinite+tomorrows&qid=1627019734&s=books&sr=1-1). I created it digitally with Procreate. This illustration shows Queen Mara Moon praying in the royal temple.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Justin Cecil
Justin Cecil
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Justin Cecil

View profile
    • Like