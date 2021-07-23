Missy Finds a Magical Sword

This is another illustration I did for my novel "The Princess of Infinite Tomorrows: Child of Prophecy" (https://www.amazon.com/Princess-Infinite-Tomorrows-Child-Prophecy-ebook/dp/B08ZYVK54T/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=princess+of+infinite+tomorrows&qid=1627019734&s=books&sr=1-1). I did this digitally with Procreate. This shows one of the main characters Missy, a little girl who finds a sword stuck in a fallen meteorite while swimming in a lake, which will forever change her life.