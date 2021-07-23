Justin Cecil

Princess Looking up at the Night Sky

Justin Cecil
Justin Cecil
  • Save
Princess Looking up at the Night Sky design illustration
Download color palette

This is one of the illustrations I did for my novel "The Princess of Infinite Tomorrows: Child of Prophecy." It shows Princess Mara Moon looking up at the sky on her balcony on the night before she officially become a queen. I created this illustration digitally with Procreate. The novel can be purchased online at https://www.amazon.com/Princess-Infinite-Tomorrows-Child-Prophecy-ebook/dp/B08ZYVK54T/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=princess+of+infinite+tomorrows&qid=1627019734&s=books&sr=1-1.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Justin Cecil
Justin Cecil
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Justin Cecil

View profile
    • Like