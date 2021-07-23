Princess Looking up at the Night Sky

Trending designs to inspire you
This is one of the illustrations I did for my novel "The Princess of Infinite Tomorrows: Child of Prophecy." It shows Princess Mara Moon looking up at the sky on her balcony on the night before she officially become a queen. I created this illustration digitally with Procreate. The novel can be purchased online at https://www.amazon.com/Princess-Infinite-Tomorrows-Child-Prophecy-ebook/dp/B08ZYVK54T/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=princess+of+infinite+tomorrows&qid=1627019734&s=books&sr=1-1.