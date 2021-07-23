Landing Page - DailyUI Day 003

Hi all,

For today's challenge, I was prompted to design a landing page and I came up with the idea of creating a landing page called Glamified that sells beauty products. Both the frames are a part of the same landing page with Featured Products appearing below the introduction section.

The layout was inspired from a hair and skin care brand called Function of Beauty whose link is attached below.

https://www.functionofbeauty.com/

Lesson Learned: how to make the text visible on a background by adjusting the contrast and exposure settings on Figma.

The fonts used are Fjalla One for the headings and button text and Fjord for the rest. The color palette was mostly inspired from the background image of the landing page on the left-hand side.

Would love to hear your feedback about my design :)

Thank you!