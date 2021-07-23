Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mahabub Hassan

V Abstract Logo -Vanego Abstract Logo Design for Travel Business

Mahabub Hassan
Mahabub Hassan
V Abstract Logo -Vanego Abstract Logo Design for Travel Business logotrends2021 logofolio2021 travel logo v letter logo logo modern minimal logos logotype logodesign branding logo design branding branding design visual identity abstract logo minimalist logo modern logo business logo icon design logo design
[Unused concept, ready for sale]

The Logo Concepts : Letter V + Plane Icon

Style : Modern , Creative, Simple, Abstract, Minimalist.
If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,
Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs
Skype : live:mahabubhassan66
Whatsapp: +88 01888088899
Mahabub Hassan
Mahabub Hassan

