Kids News Gamification App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Getting Kids to improve their General Knowledge & Awareness could become an uphill task.
Kids today go through immense amount of content online, but most often not really helpful. Even when it's helpful, the learnings aren't crystalized well & their grasp of it is often weak.
Sharing a Gamification Concept for getting Kid's interested in Following News!
Using Gamification for Learning does sound interesting :) We wish the team the very best of Luck in their passion for quality education.
Hope to see the change in our education standards :)