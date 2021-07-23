tmrw.

Tripgooroo - Interactive Prototype

Tripgooroo - Interactive Prototype
Hi everyone, long time no activity on dribbble.

Today tmrw introduces to everyone a project that tmrw has been working on for a while called "Tripgooroo". Tripgooroo is a website and application system for planning and creating a perfect trip for you.

This is a small prototype of the application we made using protopie, hope you guys like this project.

