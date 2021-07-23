Anurag dubey

Finance app ui

Anurag dubey
Anurag dubey
  • Save
Finance app ui design concept mobile application best ui design creative design trending ui interface design app animation ux case study case study ux design ui design design product design application mobile app app
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers 😊

This is my new exploration for Finance app design. Hope you guys like it!

Tools used: Adobe XD

Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!

Want a similar design?
-------------------------------------------------------
I am available for new projects! Estimate your project at anuragd810@gmail.com

Thanks
Happy designing

Anurag dubey
Anurag dubey

More by Anurag dubey

View profile
    • Like