Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Surgyy Design

Workspace Discovery & Management

Surgyy Design
Surgyy Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Workspace Discovery & Management covid19 effects work from home workspace ecommerce web design
Download color palette

Workspace experts looking to Create an extensive Discovery & Management platform in anticipation to a large volume Workspace Re-structuring in the industry.

Good Design Aesthetics, and quickly summarize the various types of workspace rental models; alongside providing the right B2B Workspace filters or requirement gathering for larger deals - was essential elements to design for.

We wish Leasing Monk a very best of Luck! God bless...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Surgyy Design
Surgyy Design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Surgyy Design

View profile
    • Like