Workspace Discovery & Management

Workspace experts looking to Create an extensive Discovery & Management platform in anticipation to a large volume Workspace Re-structuring in the industry.
Good Design Aesthetics, and quickly summarize the various types of workspace rental models; alongside providing the right B2B Workspace filters or requirement gathering for larger deals - was essential elements to design for.
We wish Leasing Monk a very best of Luck! God bless...