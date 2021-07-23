SADHIN SALEEM🏆
Piqo Design

Hotel Booking App

SADHIN SALEEM🏆
Piqo Design
SADHIN SALEEM🏆 for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Hotel Booking App ux ui design mobile interface minimal room accomodation map ar travel app vr ar rent tourism vacation destination trip app tour app hotel booking hotel app booking app travel app
Download color palette

Hey Friends!
Here is my new shot for Hotel Booking App.

Hope you enjoyed it! Tell me what you think in the comments and press ‘L’ if you love it.
----------------------------------
Wanna collaborate with us?
👋 Let's chat! Info@piqo.design

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Hotel Booking App.png
7 MB
Download
Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like