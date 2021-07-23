Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Keanu Gaurava
To, Finance · Financial Management App

Keanu Gaurava
Keanu Gaurava for Pickolabs
fintech banking financial app desktop ui design minimal financial management management financial finance website web design ux ui design clean app
Heey 👋

Meet To, Finance — a financial management app that will help and support you with your financial managing problem, with a clean and clear flow layout everything will be easy to handle.

What do you think? Please leave any feedback and don't forget to like it!
Thank you and have a good one!

Do you have any projects? Feel Free to contact me
Email: hellopickolab@gmail.com

