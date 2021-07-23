Flash Message #4

Day #23 of 30

This is the 4th-shot of this series. Flash messages educate users to do the right things and these prompts help them get a better form of interaction of their tasks through the interface.

Want to clean any folders from your mail client? Presenting, 'No.x' mail client's flash message for deleting mails within a folder.

