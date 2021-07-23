Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Fruit Crush Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets

Free Fruit Crush Lightroom Presets contains 13 carefully handcrafted lovely and beautiful tones that will help you capture amazing memories by producing varieties of presets like bright, glamorous, rich vibe, pastel, sharpness, adventurous, glowing and stylish tones in your photographs within few clicks. These presets work in a non-destructive way to achieve a high quality look. These presets will help you focus on enhancing your photographs in a natural and eye pleasing way to achieve consistency, recognizable style and beautiful mood. Fruit Crush filters will work perfect for fashion, blogger, influences, weddings, street photography, lifestyle, portraits, beach, landscapes, bloggers, influences, travel, vacation and great choice for almost any kind of photography.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
