Kid Education App UI

Kid Education App UI pony yelloe blue illustrator illustration ip color ux kid child music mobile education mascot branding graphic design ui
Pony music is a piano practice assistant tool for 6-12 aged kids by AI recognition technology.
Now The Project want to update the design.
My proposal is strengthen the kid education brand visual effect,
So … the very mascot and the color combo…here.

