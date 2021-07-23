Kid Education App UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Pony music is a piano practice assistant tool for 6-12 aged kids by AI recognition technology.
Now The Project want to update the design.
My proposal is strengthen the kid education brand visual effect,
So … the very mascot and the color combo…here.