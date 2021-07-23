Mila Shumilina

App Icon applestrore mobileapp mobile vector logo branding figma app web design ui ux design dailyui:005 daily ui dailyui dailyui005
#DailyUI005
Task:Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

I like the result. What is your opinion?

