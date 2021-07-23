Aloysius Patrimonio

Roosevelt Lodge Cabins Located Yellowstone National Park WPA Art

Roosevelt Lodge Cabins Located Yellowstone National Park WPA Art retro remote
WPA poster art of Roosevelt Lodge Cabins located in the Tower-Roosevelt area in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming USA done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
