Weather Vane Rooster Logo For Sale

Weather Vane Rooster Logo modern vintage logo compass points or directionals have been replaced by a fork and spoon set, wheat is the compass points end. Weather Vane Rooster Logo is great for farming, fresh farm products, poultry or any related business, it’s also great for roast chicken restaurant, cafe and much more. The symbol itself will looks nice as social media avatar and website or mobile icon.

https://scalebranding.com/product/101171/