Organdy / Animated Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a branding project I'm working on for a startup that's making professional home organizers more accessible for people who live in small spaces in the city. I'm using the 'O' in Organdy to represent a space/home. The space is reorganized to create a tidy circle. The negative space in the circle/avatar represents shelves.