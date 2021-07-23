Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jamarr Pettiford

Daily UI #005 - Trak Shop Icon

Jamarr Pettiford
Jamarr Pettiford
  • Save
Daily UI #005 - Trak Shop Icon olympic running fun logo illustration ui dailyui challenge app icon track and field
Download color palette

When I created this icon, I focused on the last sport I watch on tv because I don't watch tv. However, my previous trip to North Carolina inspired me to make this icon. "The Trak Shop - Where Track & Field Comes Alive."

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Jamarr Pettiford
Jamarr Pettiford

More by Jamarr Pettiford

View profile
    • Like